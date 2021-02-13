Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the January 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CADMF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

