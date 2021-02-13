Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the January 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CADMF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.88.
Chemesis International Company Profile
