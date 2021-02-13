Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 435.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

