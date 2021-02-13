Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

