China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 710,400 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the January 14th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

OTCMKTS JINFF opened at $2.71 on Friday. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

