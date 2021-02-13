China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 710,400 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the January 14th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
OTCMKTS JINFF opened at $2.71 on Friday. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
