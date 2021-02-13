China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the January 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.32. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

