China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.33

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.33 and traded as high as $31.86. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 19,408 shares changing hands.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.