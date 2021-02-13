Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,683 shares of company stock worth $70,710,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,527.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,442.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

