Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,869. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHYHY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Danske raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

