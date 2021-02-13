Chromia Price Hits $0.0674 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Chromia has a market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 71.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.01056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00054748 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.24 or 0.05621223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

