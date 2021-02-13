CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
CHSCM traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.03. 20,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,488. CHS has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.
About CHS
