Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

