Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.90.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
