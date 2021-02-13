Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter.

CHUY stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $816.75 million, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

