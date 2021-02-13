CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 871 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.99 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.