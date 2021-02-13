CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.92. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.