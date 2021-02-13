CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,132 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,858,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

