CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 14,912 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.65 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

