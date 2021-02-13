CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 9,013 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chewy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.02 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

