CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 9,340 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 215.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $291.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

