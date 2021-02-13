CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 281,000 Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.47% of Gatos Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $14.98 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

