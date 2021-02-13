CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,189 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $185.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

