CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $294.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

