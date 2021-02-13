CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 357.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Aurora Cannabis worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

