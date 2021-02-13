CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $30,329,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Garmin by 171.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Garmin stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Garmin Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
