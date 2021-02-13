CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.85 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

