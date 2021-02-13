CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

PKG stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

