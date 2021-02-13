CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CDW by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 45.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after purchasing an additional 352,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

CDW opened at $155.40 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

