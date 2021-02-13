CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.