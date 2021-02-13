CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $318.03 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $319.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

