CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

