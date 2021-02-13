CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,027,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $7,071,893. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $202.39 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.