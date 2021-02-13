CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,395 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Cameco worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 45.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cameco by 83.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,577,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.