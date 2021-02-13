CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,288 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,252 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

