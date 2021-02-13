Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $19,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.