Cipher 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $570.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $42,344.88 and approximately $570.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00090191 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

Cipher can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

