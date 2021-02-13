Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Tops $61,673.40

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Citadel has traded up 182.8% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $61,673.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 635.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

