CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Short Interest Down 44.3% in January

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the January 14th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CCAC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 538,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

