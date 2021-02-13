Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 236.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 98.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 851.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.