Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,145 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $112,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.