Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the January 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.36 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). Equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

