City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in City Office REIT by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 111,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,007.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

