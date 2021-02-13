Civic Achieves Market Cap of $353.58 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $353.58 million and approximately $619.64 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded 120.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00070399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.35 or 0.01024870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.64 or 0.05409860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

