Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.50

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 69.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Civic has traded up 92.4% against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $336.85 million and $821.95 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.84 or 0.01078925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.05698838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

