Civitas (CIV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $99.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $96,945.09 and $99.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001499 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,946,152 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

