Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 8,771 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $147.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,390. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $139.01 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

