Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 2,685 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,224. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

