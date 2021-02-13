Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 82,422 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 290.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in General Electric by 172.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in General Electric by 26.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 48.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 182.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 292,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 188,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 58,439,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,974,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.