Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,381. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

