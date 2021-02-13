Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

VIG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $143.36. The stock had a trading volume of 800,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,999. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

