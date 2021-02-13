Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 1,555 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,547. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $268.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

