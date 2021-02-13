Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 223,733 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,315. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.